Bhopal: CM Chouhan launches ‘Rural Transport Service’ in Vidisha, to be expanded in entire state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched on Thursday ‘Rural Transport Service’ from Vidisha district which will be gradually expanded in the entire state, as per an official statement.

The service was launched from Kagpur village in the district.

Speaking on the occasion Chouhan said, “Although a network of roads has been laid in every village of the state, good transport services are not available to the commuters to travel to and from rural areas.”

He said now buses would run from village to village and commuters will travel sitting comfortably in buses.

He said the transporters refrained from plying buses on short routes as they had to suffer losses. The government had decided to provide them assistance and facilities to run buses on these routes, so that they could earn profit. This was a different rural transport scheme. It woud be extended to remote villages.

On the occasion, CM also presented Rural Transport Service Operation Certificates to the drivers.

CM dedicated and performed bhoomi-pujan of development works worth crores of rupees. He also distributed moong to the students of primary and secondary classes. He honoured shooting ball players of Madhya Pradesh who have been selected for international competition.

CM said elections to panchayat and local bodies would be held soon in the state. In places where the election would be held unopposed, special facilities would be given by the government. Such Panchayats and local body would get the benefit of all the schemes.

He said the government had decided that water from Sanjay Sagar Dam would be supplied through pipeline to 165 villages of this region at a cost of Rs 208.94 crore. Water would also be supplied to the downstream villages also through stop-dams etc. Efforts would be made to supply water to every village. Also, tap water would be supplied to every house under the Nal-Jal Yojana.

