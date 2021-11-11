e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:21 PM IST

Bhopal: Chhath concludes; ghats cleaned by volunteers 

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang also reached Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya and offered Argya
Staff Reporter
Chhath Puja concludes with offering obeisance to rising sun at Sheetal Das Ki Bagia, Upper Lake, on Thursday. | FP

BHOPAL: The four-day Chhath festival concluded on Thursday with the devotees offering ‘Argya’ to the rising Sun at different ghats in the city. A large number of women gathered at the Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya in the morning. Standing knee-deep in water, they offered raw milk as Arghya to the Sun God. They also carried seasonal fruits and sweets in Supas. After the ceremony, women applied sindoor to each other and prayed for the prosperity and wellbeing of their children. 

women performing rituals during Chhath Puja at Sheetal Das Ki Bagia, Upper Lake, on Thursday.

According to Kunwar Prasad, president of the Bhojpuri Ekta Manch Samiti, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang also reached Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya and offered Argya. Congress MLA PC Sharma welcomed the Vratis by showering flower petals on them.

Chhath Puja concludes with offering obeisance to rising sun at Sheetal Das Ki Bagia, Upper Lake, on Thursday.

The Samiti had arranged breakfast at the ghat. After the end of the festivities, members of the Samiti joined the BMC personnel in cleaning the ghat.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
