Bhopal: Retired IAS defrauded Rs 12 lakh a year ago, but case lodged recently

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One year has passed since a retired IAS officer was defrauded of Rs 12 lakh, but the police registered a case against the culprit, recently.

According to reports, Mani Jain, 65, a resident of E-7 Arera Colony had received a phone call from an unknown number on July 16, 2020. The caller introduced himself as a bank manager.

To take Jain, a retired IAS officer, into confidence, the caller told her certain details about her bank accounts. Then, the caller informed Jain that her ATM card had been blocked because of some technical issues.

The caller asked for certain details about the account. He later asked Jain to tell him the OTP she had received. As soon as she told the OTP to the caller, she received a message that Rs 12 lakh had been deducted from her account number.

The investigation officer, Shesh Nath said that Jain had immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint. “As the fraudster had transferred the amount from Jain’s account to another account, the latter’s account was frozen. But, the fraudster had managed to use 5 lakh,” Nath told journalists.

He further said that a case had been registered and a team would soon be sent to Jharkhand to obtain the account details of the accused.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:12 PM IST