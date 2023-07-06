Bhopal: Cheetah Steering Committee Members Visit Kuno

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Cheetah Steering Committee visited Kuno National Park, Sheopur and took stock of Cheetah Project progress on Wednesday. They interacted with the Kuno officials and inquired about the ongoing works under the Cheetah project. They also did the field visit to see the implementation of the project. The committee chairman Rajesh Gopal, HS Negi, MS Mallic, Qamar Qureshi and others paid visit to the Kuno national park.

A senior officer of Kuno said that committee members interacted with the track team and field officials. They lauded the progress of cheetah project. They also discussed the issue of female Cheetah Jwala refuses to accept its lone surviving cub.