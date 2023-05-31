 Bhopal: Cheetah steering committee meeting in Kuno today
The committee is likely to suggest measures for better rearing of cheetahs and how to prevent them from future perils.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of cheetah steering committee is likely to take place in Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting of the committee since its formation few days back.

The committee is likely to suggest measures for better rearing of cheetahs and how to prevent them from future perils. It is learnt that some members of the committee have already reached Kuno on Tuesday evening and remaining will join them on Wednesday. Some important suggestions are likely to be given by the committee members.

