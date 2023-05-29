Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah Neerva released into woods of Kuno; Jwala's last cub recovering

File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A female cheetah Neerva who was kept in an enclosure, has been released into the woods of Kuno National Park on Monday morning. With this, the total number of Cheetahs in the Kuno rose up to 7.

The decision to change Neerva’s habitat has been taken after a meeting of concerned officials almost a week ago. Since then the team of national park has been trying to execute on the plans, and finally after 5 days they successfully released Neerva into a national park’s woods.

Health of Jwala's last cub is also improving

The remaining 10 South African Cheetahs would also be released systematically after appropriate procedures. Earlier, 3 cheetahs were sent to the jungle who are named as – Jwala, Agni and Vaayu.

Jwala gave birth to 4 cubs in last week of March out of which 3 succumbed to death after being ill. The last cub was also sick but due to medical aid, cub’s health conditions are improving. Currently, the team of Bhopal Van Vihar is monitoring continuously.