Bhopal: Changes in Agniveer selection process explained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Information on changes made in recruitment process of Agniveers for 2022-23 was shared by army officers here on Saturday.

Brigadier Dependra Manrai, Deputy Director General, HQs Recruiting Zone (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) said that online Common Entrance Examination would be conducted in first phase of recruitment rally from this year.

The candidates who will clear Common Entrance Examination will be called for second phase of the rally during which physical tests and medical examination will be conducted. This change is in sync with the emerging requirements of Indian Army in 21st century.

The website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in has the videos and guidelines of registration procedure and sample question papers.

Director, recruiting, ARO Bhopal Col Sabyasachi Bakundi gave a detailed presentation on recruitment process. Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar PRO, defence, said over 300 selected candidates from ARO Bhopal region of previous Agnipath selection process left for Nashik and and Hyderabad for training.