Bhopal: Chamber of Commerce records 80% polling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elections of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries were held here on Saturday. About 80 per cent voting has been reported. Counting of votes will take place on Sunday. Election was held at Manas Bhavan.

Advocate Rohit Sroti told Free Press that out of 1,962 voters, 1,600 voters exercised their franchise, which was 80 per cent voting. Elections have been completed and counting of votes will be on Sunday.

High Court had appointed three advocates as election officers to conduct elections. Advocates Rohit Sroti, Akash Talang and Ansul Agrawal were appointed by High Court.

According to reports, there are four panels are in the fray. Election has been held for a president, three vice presidents, general secretary, two secretaries, treasurer and joint treasurer and 15 executive members of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Previously, an FIR and a counter-FIR had marred elections.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:31 PM IST