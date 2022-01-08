Bhopal: Chamber of Commerce and Industries' election, today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited election of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries is being held, today.

According to information, a total of 1962 members will cast their votes at 38 polling booths in the city. This is the first time that a vigil will be kept on the voting process through CCTV cameras.

To ensure the Covid-19 protocol, all members have been instructed to wear masks, carry sanitizer and maintain social distancing.

The counting of votes will be done January 9.

According to reports, there are four panels in the fray. Election is being held to elect a president, three vice presidents, general secretary, two secretaries, treasurer and joint treasurer and 15 executive members of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Previously, elections were postponed thrice. An FIR and a counter-FIR had marred elections in Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

First time, FIR was registered on a complaint of the then election officer Mukesh Sen against president Lalit Jain, Adityamanya Jain and others. Nearly 50 members were present before the police.

A week later, FIR was registered against nine people including Congress leader Govind Goel and his son Akash Goel, Tejkulpal Singh, Ram Babu Sharma, Mukesh Sen (the then election officer), Motilal Wadwani, Sachin Jain and Sandip Godha for allegedly using abusive words, issuing life threat etc.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on August 29 but district administration did not permit voting, saying that Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries didn’t take prior permission during pandemic time.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce issued notification on July 15 for elections, which were to be held within 45 days, which ended on August 30. There was resentment among traders as only 50 per cent of total members were found eligible for exercising their right. BCC took the plea that many members did not deposit fees and therefore they were not given the right to vote.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:32 AM IST