Bhopal: State reports 1577 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Staff Reporter (Madhya Pradesh): The state has reported an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours to 1555.

With new cases of Covid-19 infection, the active cases rose to 5044 in the state.

According to health officials, a total of 618 new cases have been reported in Indore, while 347 positive cases have been found in Bhopal. Similarly, 111 in Gwalior and 96 in Jabalpur positive cases were reported in Gwalior on Friday.

Notably, a total of 2360 positive cases were reported in the state in the past week.

As per the experts, the trend of increasing positive rates in Madhya Pradesh shows that Covid-19 will be at its peak in next one week especially in Indore and Bhopal.

Meanwhile the health department on Friday imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:00 AM IST