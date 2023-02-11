Bhopal: Chain snatching cases decline in last 5 years as CCTV cameras help nab culprits

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of bike-borne riders snatching gold chains from women in the state capital have decreased, thanks to CCTV cameras installed at all the localities, which have helped police to push culprits behind bars.

Statistics revealed by Bhopal police indicate that chain snatching have decreased since 2018, with only 19 cases registered last year, officials said.

In 2018, tally stood at 97, when two to three chain snatching cases were reported everyday and culprits would dodge police in absence of CCTV cameras. This year, four such incidents have been reported so far, officials said. According to senior police officials, accused were arrested in 15 out of 19 such cases in 2022. The city registered 85 cases in 2019, 41 cases in 2020 and 24 cases in 2021.

According to officials, chain snatching incidents often take place in deserted residential areas. The people have become aware and have installed CCTV cameras outside their houses or in their colony premises, which makes it easy to trace culprits.

Another reason behind decline is that women have begun to wear artificial jewellery, which culprits avoid to snatch.

Gang members died of Covid: ACP Atulkar

Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said that a majority of the members of chain snatching gangs died during Covid-19 pandemic, after which the strength of such gangs decreased in state capital. Many gangs belonged to Sehore, Raisen and Shajapur districts, he added.

