Bhopal: Disabled couple agrees to live together after 10 years

National Lok Adalat settled their family dispute on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
National Lok Adalat in Bhopal on Saturday | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with frequent body shaming by in-laws in a joint family, a physically disabled woman, wife of a visually impaired government employee, and mother of four children was battling to get a divorce decree for past 10 years.

National Lok Adalat settled their family dispute on Saturday. Disabled couple buried their hatchet after 10 years and decided to live together in joint family. Family court Principal Judge SK Joshi settled the case after they reached a compromise.

Family court counselor Ritu Patwardhan said, “Woman had filed a divorce case after being harassed in joint family. Family members used to taunt her. Though her husband was also disabled, she only suffered and faced humiliation in family.” The man gave up alcohol. It was then that his wife became ready to live together. Both contested case for 10 years. After consistent counselling, man quit consuming alcohol. “Thus, dispute was settled,” Patwardhan said.

