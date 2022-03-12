Bhopal: Centre sanctions Rs 2,500 crore for road construction in Malwa region

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for road construction in the state, according to state government officials.

Indore-Aidlabad section (203 km) of NH-347BG and Ujjain-Badnawar section (69 km) will be upgraded. Total road length will be 272 kilometres. The construction and upgradation of quality roads will benefit Malwa region.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a network of roads is being laid in the country under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Madhya Pradesh is also getting its benefits. On behalf of all the people of the state, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister and Union Minister Gadkari for it.

A sum of Rs 1162.80 crore has been sanctioned for making Indore-Aidlabad section (203 km) of NH-347BG into four lanes and Rs 1352.56 crore have been approved for Ujjain-Badnawar section (69 km) in Indore and Khargone. A sum of Rs 1352.56 crore have been approved for this. The total length of both the routes will be 272 km.

This is a big gift to Madhya Pradesh in the form of National Highways and other routes. The construction and upgradation of quality roads will boost economic activities in Malwa region, Chouhan said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:22 PM IST