e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:43 PM IST

Bhopal: Central discom to accept payment of electricity bills on holidays

Bills can be paid through MP online, common service centre, company portal and other UPI modes.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic

Representative Pic

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The offices of Madhya Kshetra Vidhuyt Vitran Company (central discom) will remain open during the holidays on September 10,11 and 12. Anyone can come and pay the electricity bills as per their convenience, said nodal officer Manoj Dwivedi of Madhya Pradesh energy department.

“All the offices including Bhopal city circle, all four city regional offices in east, west, south and north and its connected zonal offices situated in Danish Nagar, Misrod and Mandideep will remain open for people to pay electricity bills”. He added.

He further added that the bills can be paid through MP online, common service centre, company portal and other UPI modes. He added that the offices will remain open in all the 16 districts. The officers have been issued directives in this regard.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: MMRDA pays Rs 5.21 crore bill to private PR agency during complete lockdown

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal