Bhopal: Central discom to accept payment of electricity bills on holidays

BHOPAL: The offices of Madhya Kshetra Vidhuyt Vitran Company (central discom) will remain open during the holidays on September 10,11 and 12. Anyone can come and pay the electricity bills as per their convenience, said nodal officer Manoj Dwivedi of Madhya Pradesh energy department.

“All the offices including Bhopal city circle, all four city regional offices in east, west, south and north and its connected zonal offices situated in Danish Nagar, Misrod and Mandideep will remain open for people to pay electricity bills”. He added.

He further added that the bills can be paid through MP online, common service centre, company portal and other UPI modes. He added that the offices will remain open in all the 16 districts. The officers have been issued directives in this regard.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:44 PM IST