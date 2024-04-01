Bhopal: Cell Phone Snatcher Nabbed, Goods Worth ₹1.5L Seized | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who indulged in cell phone snatching fell into police’s net on Sunday, the police said. As claimed by the police, four stolen cell phones, along with his bike used in committing the crimes, amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh in total, have been seized from his possession.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Mahesh Lillare told Free Press that a woman named Vinita Gupta approached the police on Friday, telling them that she had been heading towards her office and was talking over her cell phone. As soon as she reached gate number 1 of Minal Residency, a bike-borne man snatched away her cell phone and fled from the spot.

The police sifted through the CCTV footage of the area and received a tip-off on Saturday night about the suspect standing at a liquor shop near the Apsara talkies area. The cops rushed to the spot and swooped down on him. He identified himself as Aman Bukaria (22), a native of Dewas. When the police quizzed him about the theft, he confessed to committing the crime. The police seized four stolen cell phones, as well as his bike.

Class 8 student drowns in canal

A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a canal located beneath Mahabali Nagar bridge on Sunday. His body was found floating in the canal.

According to Chuna Bhatti police, Akshat Patil (14), a resident of Sai Nath colony of Chunabhatti, was a student of Class 8 at a private school in the city. He went to play with his friends on Rangpanchami on Saturday. He was playing with his friends in the colony premises when they all decided to visit canal located beneath Mahabali Nagar bridge.

All of them began bathing in the canal. Patil accidentally entered deep water and got stuck there while his friends returned home. They did not inform Patil’s kin about the incident. When Patil did not return home till Saturday evening, his kin began searching for him. Later, they lodged a missing person complaint at Chunabhatti police station.

On Sunday morning, when the police and a team from National Disaster Emergency Response Force (NDERF) went to the canal, they found his body floating there.