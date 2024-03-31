Bhopal: ABVP Stages Indefinite Sit-In Outside Police Commissioner Office

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seeing no stern action taken against the four accused involved in financial irregularity committed at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) , the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP) staged a sit-in outside police commissioner’s office on Sunday. They demanded arrest of remaining accused in the case. So far, only one accused Mayank Kumar has been held. The ABVP has threatened to continue sit-in till remaining accused are arrested. They wore black clothes and carried the placards in their hands.

An FIR has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station against five persons including former vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar and four others for committing financial irregularity worth Rs 19.48 crores at RGPV.

ABVP members questioned the delay in the arrest of remaining accused. They alleged that owing to delay, some fled to other states while a few went abroad.

Another case

ABVP has also raised case against a former RGPV registrar Suresh Singh Kushwah, accusing him of committing irregularities while purchasing furniture and other items.

Recently ABVP members had submitted a memorandum to RGPV vice-chancellor Rupam Gupta in this connection.

ABVP leader Sandeep Vaishnav said a probe committee was set up, which found glaring irregularities. However, the then V-C Sunil Kumar gave clean chit to Kushwah.