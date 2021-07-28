Bhopal: CBI submits supplementary charge sheet against 73 people in Vypam scam

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating Vyapam (Professional Examination Board’s Hindi name Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal) scam, submitted a supplementary a charge sheet against 73 people in a special CBI court here on Wednesday. It pertains to Pre-Medical Test (PMT) held in 2012.
The counsel for CBI Satish Dinkar told Free Press that 73 accused whose names are mentioned in the charge sheet include 13 new accused. Of 13 accused, three are middlemen, four parents, three impersonators and three persons in place of whom the impersonators took the test.
In the charge sheet, names of then director of Vyapam Pankaj Trivedi, senior system analyst Nitin Mahindra, deputy system analyst Ajay Kumar Sen and programme CK Mishra are also mentioned. The names of four medical colleges have also figure in the case.
The investigation was carried out by inspector Gurjendra Singh and Kamlesh Tiwari. Counsel Satish Dinkar said 13 new accused have been asked to appear in the court. Six of them were asked to appear on Wednesday, but none of them turned up. On Thursday, seven accused have been asked to appear in the court.
The history
On November 23, 2017, CBI had submitted charge sheet pertaining to PMT Vyapam scam 2012 against 592 accused.
The charge sheet contained details of 22 middlemen, 334 solvers and beneficiary candidates, 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates, 46 invigilators, two former officers of medical education department including the then director and 26 officials of four private medical colleges situated in Bhopal and Indore. They include their chairmen.
The CBI had registered case on orders of Supreme Court dated July 9, 2015, passed in writ petition (civil) number 417/2015 along with other petitions, transferring the investigation of Vyapam scam cases to CBI.
CBI took over the investigation of FIR No 12/2013 earlier registered by STF, Bhopal, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471,120 B of IPC, 65/66 of IT Act, 4/3 (D) 1 (2) of MP Recognised Examination Act, 1937, against 11 accused including four Vyapam officials relating to irregularities in PMT 2012 conducted by MP Professional Examination Board (Vyapam). Out of 592 accused, 240 are new.
