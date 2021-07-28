Bhopal: CBI submits supplementary charge sheet against 73 people in Vypam scam

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating Vyapam (Professional Examination Board’s Hindi name Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal) scam, submitted a supplementary a charge sheet against 73 people in a special CBI court here on Wednesday. It pertains to Pre-Medical Test (PMT) held in 2012.

The counsel for CBI Satish Dinkar told Free Press that 73 accused whose names are mentioned in the charge sheet include 13 new accused. Of 13 accused, three are middlemen, four parents, three impersonators and three persons in place of whom the impersonators took the test.

In the charge sheet, names of then director of Vyapam Pankaj Trivedi, senior system analyst Nitin Mahindra, deputy system analyst Ajay Kumar Sen and programme CK Mishra are also mentioned. The names of four medical colleges have also figure in the case.

The investigation was carried out by inspector Gurjendra Singh and Kamlesh Tiwari. Counsel Satish Dinkar said 13 new accused have been asked to appear in the court. Six of them were asked to appear on Wednesday, but none of them turned up. On Thursday, seven accused have been asked to appear in the court.