Bhopal: CBI court convicts 3 in Vayapam forest ranger recruitment exam; 7-yr RI ordered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special CBI court here on Monday convicted three persons in Madhya Pradesh forest ranger recruitment exam-2012 scam conducted by Vyapam.

The court has ordered seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of the three accused in the case. SBI counsel Satish Dinkar told Free Press that court issued order against candidate and impersonator.

The STF headquarters had received an anonyms complaint in which it was alleged that in the exam held on April 15, 2012, Devendra Kumar Jatav cleared the exam with unfair means.

The STF police station conducted the inquiry and collected handwriting samples, thumb impression and other related evidences.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that accused Devendra had passed exam with help of impersonator. A similar case of another candidate Padam Singh Khare also came to fore. Devendra and Padam had passed the exam using unfair means. The STF registered the case against them. After instructions of Supreme Court, the case was handed over to CBI.

When the CBI investigated the case, they found that Devendra had passed the exam with the help of middlemen Brajmohan Gond and Shivkumar Yadav. They had taken help of impersonator Rinku Sharma who committed suicide three days before the case was registered.

The handwriting and thumb impression made it clear that Devendra had taken help of impersonator to pass the exam.

The other candidate Padam Singh passed the exam with help of his uncle Vikram Singh who had arranged for an impersonator named Anand Sagar. The three middlemen Yogendra Yadav, Vasudev Chandel and Kunwar Indrasen had helped to arrange for impersonator Anand Sagar.

The CBI presented the charge sheet against seven accused in the case.

The court convicted Devendra Jatav and Padam Singh. The court has also convicted impersonator Anand Sagar. Rest of them were released in absence of evidence. The case was investigated by STF deputy superintendent of police Arun Kashyap and CBI inspector Anuj Kumar.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:39 PM IST