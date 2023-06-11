Bhopal: Cashier Arrested For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 15L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have arrested a cashier who worked for a builder for appropriating funds worth Rs 15 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Kotwali police station house officer LD Mishra said builder Mukesh Rathore (42) approached police on Saturday, alleging that his subordinate Tarun Vishwakarma entered fake figures in ledger book.

Vishwakarma appropriated Rs 15 lakh, showing it as expenditure on office expenses, electricity bills, gas cylinder, bills and rent. He then transferred the money to his bank account. When Rathore checked records during an audit, the fraud came to light.

In addition, Rathore gave credit card to Vishwakarma to get it closed. However, Vishwakarma purchased items worth Rs 80,000. Later, Rathore hired another man to keep an eye on Vishwakarma unearthed the fraud.

Rathore approached police and lodged a complaint against him. The police have registered a case and taken Vishwakarma into custody where he is being questioned, Mishra said.