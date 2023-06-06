 On Cam: Car Explodes Into Flames At Birla Mandir Road In Bhopal
On Cam: Car Explodes Into Flames At Birla Mandir Road In Bhopal

The driver swiftly jumped out and was saved and sustained minor injuries.

The burning car |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car exploded into flames at Birla Mandir Road on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. The driver swiftly jumped out and was saved and sustained minor injuries.

Locals gathered and informed the police. The reason of what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(More Details Awaited)

