On Cam: Car Explodes Into Flames At Birla Mandir Road In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car exploded into flames at Birla Mandir Road on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. The driver swiftly jumped out and was saved and sustained minor injuries.
Locals gathered and informed the police. The reason of what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.
(More Details Awaited)
Read Also
Bhopal: New bus service launched to connect Misrod and Raja Bhoj Airport; Check timings here
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)