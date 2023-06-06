On Cam: Car Explodes Into Flames At Birla Mandir Road In Bhopal

The burning car |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car exploded into flames at Birla Mandir Road on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. The driver swiftly jumped out and was saved and sustained minor injuries.

Locals gathered and informed the police. The reason of what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(More Details Awaited)

A moving car catches fire at Birla Mandir Road in #Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon, driver jumps out for life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/P8HWBr2QLY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 6, 2023