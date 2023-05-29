 Bhopal: New bus service launched to connect Misrod and Raja Bhoj Airport; Check timings here
It will have stoppages at the main points in the route and will cover the distance in 1 hour 10 minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major connectivity boost, Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) has launched a bus service to airport from Monday onwards. Two buses have been roped in for the service.

The bus will connect the two ends of Bhopal-- Misrod and Raja Bhoj Airport, Gandhi Nagar. It will have stoppages at the main points in the route and will cover the distance in 1 hour 10 minutes.

The first bus will leave Misrod at 5:20 in the morning and the last bus from the airport will leave at 10:10 pm. The schedule has been prepared in accordance with the flight timings.

Bhopal: New bus service launched to connect Misrod and Raja Bhoj Airport; Check timings here

