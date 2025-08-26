DRI Awaits To Be Roped In Saurabh Sharma Case Probe; Agencies Yet To Trace The Source Of The Gold Bars And Cash Seized | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight months on, the Income Tax department is yet to trace the source of the 52 kg of gold bars and cash seized from the car of Chetan Singh Gaur, an aide of former road transport department constable Saurabh Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is waiting to be roped in the probe because of the case’s cross-border nature, officials said.

The Lokayukta police Bhopal had executed action against Sharma and his aides Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal on December 19, 2024. Later Income Tax and ED had also entered the scene and carried out action against the trio.

During the raid, IT had confiscated a car belonging to Gaur with Rs 11 crore cash and 52 kilogram gold bars.

So far, none of the three agencies have been able to trace the source of the gold bars and the cash. It is claimed that the seized gold was manufactured outside India, smuggled into the country and eventually landed in the possession of the accused.

DRI officials believe that since the case involves alleged gold smuggling, the agency should also be engaged.

A DRI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they are awaiting details from the Income Tax Department so they can use their intelligence network to trace the source of the wealth brought into the country.