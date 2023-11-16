Bhopal: Cannabis Worth Rs 30k Seized From Tea Kiosk Operator

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Wednesday arrested a teak kiosk operator for smuggling cannabis, officials said. Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the crime branch received a tip-off about a suspicious man spotted near Barkhedi railway crossing.

Officials rushed to the spot and nabbed Pawan Verma (23), a resident of Sehore. When the officials inspected his bag, they found 3.5 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30,000.

They seized the booty and arrested the accused. The accused told the officials that he was about to flee to Sehore along with the cannabis, and added that he also used to sell the cannabis at the tea kiosk operated by him.

