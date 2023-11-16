 Bhopal: Thok Bazar, Dawa Bazar Closed On Nov 17
New Market to be closed till 2 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thok Bazar (wholesale market) in Jumerati and Dawa Bazar will remain closed on polling day, which is November 17. New Market will remain closed till 2 pm.

Thok Bazar of Jumerati deals with grocery items while Dawa Bazar deals with medicines’ wholesale. Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Thok Bazar of Jumerati will remain closed on day of polling.

Decision has been taken to ensure that people can cast votes.” Jitendra Dhakar, Bhopal Chemist Association president, said, “Dawa Bazar will remain fully closed on polling day.

We took this decision so that people can vote.” Pradeep Gupta, general secretary, New Market Traders Association, said, “ Traders have taken adecision to keep market closed till 2 pm for voting.”

