Bhopal: Campus ambassadors to aware voters in educational institutions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campus ambassadors will be appointed to run a votersí awareness campaign at the colleges and universities ahead of urban local body and panchayat elections.

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh on Sunday directed the Collectors and District Election Officers to launch campaign to make the people aware about the importance of voting and innovations made by the commission to ease the process.

He has asked them to shortlist students from local colleges and universities who can provide leadership and appoint them as Campus Ambassadors to motivate and aware the voters. The principals or the vice chancellor of colleges or universities will shortlist the names of the students from their respective educational institutions. The district election officers can also appoint at their level in collaboration with National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme.

The selected ambassadors will be trained and handed over materials for their work. One male and one female ambassador will be appointed in co-ed institutions. The campus ambassadors who have done excellent work at the district level would be identified based on the assessment report from their nodal officers.

They would be honoured with a citation in the function organised on the national festival.

Term: One academic session

Eligibility:

No affiliation with any political party

No involvement in political activity

Families should not be associated with political parties/activities

No indulgence in undesirable activities

Verified by police

Role and duties

Inform voters about dates, process, innovations

Coordinate with the Scout-Guides, NSS, NCC and NGOs for cooperation

Form a team to conduct activities of Voter Awareness Campaign (SENSE)