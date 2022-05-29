Indore: Madhya Pradesh beats national average in almost all subjects!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If figures are any indicator, Madhya Pradesh and its education hub, Indore, are taking quite a leap in the school education sector with this central state beating the national average in students’ performance.

The state average in almost all the subjects was above the national average and so was Indore’s. In fact, in English, where the nation’s average stood at 43 per cent, Indore inched up with 49 per cent. However, the state’s average stood at 42 per cent.

This was noted in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) published by the ministry of education. The NAS report assesses education systems across the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation of students from Classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 in subjects such as the languages, mathematics and science.

For the past couple of years, the government has collected data via a test and conducted sample-based NAS for Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 with a cycle period of three years.

The sample size in Madhya Pradesh was 9,499 students—among the highest in the country. The survey tested students’ knowledge in various subjects, including Language, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Media and Information Literacy (MIL), Learning of Environmental Studies (EVS) and Science.

Performance highlights & comparison in %age

Language

59 - Indore

60 - State

57 - National

Mathematics

44 - Indore

46 - State

42 - National

EVS

55 - Indore

58 - State

53 -National

MIL

47 - Indore

44 - State

41- National

Science

40 - Indore

39 - State

37 - National

Social Science

40 - Indore

40 - State

38 - National

English

49 - Indore

42 - State

43 - National

Class 8 & Class 10: Learning during Covid-19: +ve growth

While barely any district or state showed positive growth in learning outcomes on the ‘Learning during Covid-19’ parameter, Indore and Madhya Pradesh both showed ‘Significant Positive Learning’ in that column.

This is a promising sign for the state’s future in use of technology in education. “The state had started a unique campaign: ‘Hamara Ghar, Hamara Vidyalaya’. Under this, many activities were conducted engaging students with videos, radio school, TV classes, WhatsApp classes, Masti ki Pathshala and so forth. More than 59 per cent, even in Class 3 in the state, had access to Internet facility at home. In Class 10, more than 70 per cent had Internet access.

Indore district data

Total no. of schools: 3,421

State govt schools: 1,172

Govt-aided schools: 42

Central govt schools: 5

Private unaided recognised schools: 2,202

Total no. of teachers: 24,526

Teachers in state govt schools: 6,514

Teachers in govt-aided schools: 318

Teachers in central govt schools: 190

Teachers in private unaided recognised schools: 17,504

Total district area: 3,898 sq.km

Total population: 3,276,697

Rural population: 848,988

Urban population: 2,427,709

Density of population: 841/sq.km

Literacy rate: 80.87%

Child sex ratio (0-6 years): 901 girls:1,000 boys

Transgender performance: 93% in MP, best in India

Performance of transgender students in Class 3 exceeded the results of all the other states in the country. The most surprising performance was in Class 3 in Language, where transgender students scored 93 per cent in the state, while the national performance stood at 43 per cent and Indore’s at 63 per cent.

Certain parameters of Madhya Pradesh

Area: 308,252 sq.km

Population: 72,626,809

Population density: 236/sq.km

Literacy rate: 69.3%

Child sex ratio (0-6 years): 918 girls:1,000 boys