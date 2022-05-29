Indore: Madhya Pradesh beats national average in almost all subjects!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If figures are any indicator, Madhya Pradesh and its education hub, Indore, are taking quite a leap in the school education sector with this central state beating the national average in students’ performance.
The state average in almost all the subjects was above the national average and so was Indore’s. In fact, in English, where the nation’s average stood at 43 per cent, Indore inched up with 49 per cent. However, the state’s average stood at 42 per cent.
Tina
This was noted in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) published by the ministry of education. The NAS report assesses education systems across the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation of students from Classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 in subjects such as the languages, mathematics and science.
For the past couple of years, the government has collected data via a test and conducted sample-based NAS for Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 with a cycle period of three years.
The sample size in Madhya Pradesh was 9,499 students—among the highest in the country. The survey tested students’ knowledge in various subjects, including Language, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Media and Information Literacy (MIL), Learning of Environmental Studies (EVS) and Science.
Performance highlights & comparison in %age
Language
59 - Indore
60 - State
57 - National
Mathematics
44 - Indore
46 - State
42 - National
EVS
55 - Indore
58 - State
53 -National
MIL
47 - Indore
44 - State
41- National
Science
40 - Indore
39 - State
37 - National
Social Science
40 - Indore
40 - State
38 - National
English
49 - Indore
42 - State
43 - National
Class 8 & Class 10: Learning during Covid-19: +ve growth
While barely any district or state showed positive growth in learning outcomes on the ‘Learning during Covid-19’ parameter, Indore and Madhya Pradesh both showed ‘Significant Positive Learning’ in that column.
This is a promising sign for the state’s future in use of technology in education. “The state had started a unique campaign: ‘Hamara Ghar, Hamara Vidyalaya’. Under this, many activities were conducted engaging students with videos, radio school, TV classes, WhatsApp classes, Masti ki Pathshala and so forth. More than 59 per cent, even in Class 3 in the state, had access to Internet facility at home. In Class 10, more than 70 per cent had Internet access.
Indore district data
Total no. of schools: 3,421
State govt schools: 1,172
Govt-aided schools: 42
Central govt schools: 5
Private unaided recognised schools: 2,202
Total no. of teachers: 24,526
Teachers in state govt schools: 6,514
Teachers in govt-aided schools: 318
Teachers in central govt schools: 190
Teachers in private unaided recognised schools: 17,504
Total district area: 3,898 sq.km
Total population: 3,276,697
Rural population: 848,988
Urban population: 2,427,709
Density of population: 841/sq.km
Literacy rate: 80.87%
Child sex ratio (0-6 years): 901 girls:1,000 boys
Transgender performance: 93% in MP, best in India
Performance of transgender students in Class 3 exceeded the results of all the other states in the country. The most surprising performance was in Class 3 in Language, where transgender students scored 93 per cent in the state, while the national performance stood at 43 per cent and Indore’s at 63 per cent.
Certain parameters of Madhya Pradesh
Area: 308,252 sq.km
Population: 72,626,809
Population density: 236/sq.km
Literacy rate: 69.3%
Child sex ratio (0-6 years): 918 girls:1,000 boys
