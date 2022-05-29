Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in two separate mishaps on Indore – Icchapur state highway

Representative Image |

KHANDWA/ BURHANPUR: Five persons including one woman and a minor girl were killed in two separate mishaps on Indore – Icchapur state highway in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts in the last 24-hours.

In the first accident that occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, two persons identified as Monti alias Shashank Awasthi from Tagore Colony, Khandwa and his fried Rahul Goswami were killed after a car in which they were travelling from Khandwa to Pandhana met a head-on collision with a rashly driven truck.

CSP Poonamchandra Yadav informed that the incident occurred near Panjariya village and Monti who was in the driver’s seat died on the spot, while Rahul died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment. One Priyanshu Patel who was also present in the car was gravely injured and was referred to Indore.

After the collision, the truck loaded with bananas going from Burhanpur to Azamgarh dragged the car up to 30 metres before both vehicles went off-road and overturned. Police have arrested both the truck driver and cleaner and booked them under relevant sections.

In another road accident, three persons including a woman and a five-year-old girl died after they were crushed by a rashly driven truck. The incident occurred near Mohana River on Indore – Icchapur state highway at around 10 am on Sunday. At the time of the incident, the trio was heading towards Icchapur village. They died on the spot. So far, police have failed to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Meanwhile, based on vehicle registrations, police have inferred that the truck is registered in the name of a person from Indore, and the motorcycle is registered in the name of a person from Khedi village in Khalwa tehsil of Khandwa district.

