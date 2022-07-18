Bhopal: Campionites celebrated Carmel Feast Day in honour of Mother of Carmel

Students performing prayer | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Feast day of Our Lady of Carmel was celebrated with great devotion and fervour at Loyola Auditorium of the Campion School, Bhopal on Monday.

The school management, staff and students of the primary section celebrated the occasion in a very special and spiritual way.

Special prayers were held to mark the celebrations of the feast of Mt. Carmel. Carmel feast is celebrated in honour of Mother of Carmel, The Patroness of Apostolic Carmelite Sisters. The congregation of Apostolic Carmelite sisters were formed. So this day is celebrated as the school feast by the Campion family with great enthusiasm.

The programme commenced solemnly by grand welcoming the Guest of the Occasion Headmistress Sr. Maria Lavita, Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra S.J., Superior and Manager Fr. Kapil, Fr. Pankha, other Fathers, Sisters to the auditorium by the students and teachers.

Floral and saplings felicitation along with greeting cards of all the sisters were done by Fr. Principal, Fr. Kapil etc. Thereafter, the event started by seeking the almighty’s blessings through a prayer service by the tiny tots.

Apart from special prayers, lots of other colourful cultural programmes were organised at Campion School to mark this day. The Primary section teacher highlighted the importance of The Carmel sisters and this Carmel Feast through the ‘Story of Carmel’. Principal in his message, told the students of the primary about the importance of this Carmel Feast day through his short speech. The celebration and felicitation event was prepared under the guidance of Headmistress and the teachers of the primary section. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by the Headmistress’s sister Maria Lavita AC.

