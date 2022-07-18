Bhopal: MLAs queue up in state legislative assembly to vote for next President

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

city.bhopal@fpj.co.in

Members of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly queued up on the assembly premises on Monday morning to vote for the next President of the country.

There is a contest between the NDA’s nominee Draupadi Murmu and the joint Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha for the top constitutional post.

While Murmu has been a governor Yashwant Sinha is former finance minister of the country. Both the sides have exuded confidence regarding win of their nominees.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader Opposition Kamal Nath and several others among MLAs and ministers cast their votes by the noon.

A good number of MLAs were lined up to cast their votes while the voting process began at 10 am.

On Sunday evening, the BJP organsied a mock poll for its MLAs to ensure that they don’t commit mistake in casting their votes during the real voting process.

Talking to the reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed Murmu will win the presidential poll with a huge margin. Some non-NDA parties have also extended support to Murmu, he said, adding that independent legislators in MP were also supporting the NDA nominee.

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96 legislators. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two members, the Samajwadi Party has one MLA, while there are four independent legislators in the House.

(With Input from agency)