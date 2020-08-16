Bhopal: Campion School felicitates ex-student Anmol Jain who secured 14th rank in UPSC exam

Bhopal: Campion School, Bhopal honoured Anmol Jain who secured 14th rank in UPSC civil services exam 2019.

Eleven years after passing class 12 from Campion School, Anmol was back at his alma mater, this time as the chief guest of the Independence Day function.

After securing the 14th rank in the prestigious exam, Anmol who is an IITian came to the school to meet the principal and teachers and take their blessings.

Campion school principal Fr. Athnas Lakra SJ gave Anmol an honour to be present in his previous school as the chief guest on the occasion. Flag hoisting was done by the principal along with the chief guest. Fr. superior Christdhari Kujur SJ and teacher Veena Bhambhal congratulated and welcomed Anmol with a bouquet and a sapling.

As a token of love from the school, he was given a memento by the principal along with their best wishes. To mark the importance of the day, vice-principal Fr. Amritlal Toppo, primary section headmistress sister Lily D’Souza AC, Bursar Fr. Blacius Kullu were also present on this occasion.