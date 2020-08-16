Coronavirus in Bhopal: 117 new COVID-19 cases reported on August 15

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 15. Meanwhile, the state saw its single-day highest spike of 1,019 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 44,433.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,094 after 13 patients succumbed to the virus.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 44,433, new cases 1,019, death toll 1,094, recovered 33,353, active cases 9,986, total number of tested people is 10,13,332.

COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday:

1. The wife and son of a senior IAS officer tested positive for COVID-19.

2. 3 inmates from Old District Jail tested positive.

3. A person from the EME Centre also tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Two jawans of Intkhedi police station were also infected.

5. A jawan from the 7th Battalion also tested positive.

6. A doctor from GMC also tested positive for COVID-19.

7. An employee from the electric colony call centre Semra was found to be infected.

8. The report of a D-Mart employee from Hoshangabad Road came positive.

9. One person was infected from Paliwal hospital.

10. Two people tested COVID-19 positive from Jahangirabad.

11. A person was infected with Ibrahimganj.

12. A person was found infected with Pooja Colony Neelbad.

13. The report of two people belonging to the same family came positive from Amrai Bagsewania.

14. Eight people from Samasgarh tested positive for COVID-19.

15. Two people reported positive from Gram Gol.

16. Two people tested positive from Arera Colony.

17. Four people report positive for COVID-19 from Industrial Gate Govindpura.