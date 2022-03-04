Bhopal: Cabinet approves revised resolution of Forest Management committee

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Thursday approved the Revised Resolution 2021, by incorporating the changes in the policy in the last two decades. According to this revised resolution, instead of three types of committees, now only one committee will be constituted, which will be called Community Forest Management Committee, according to state government officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over cabinet meeting on Thursday. In order to ensure community empowerment and institutional accountability in the formation and operation of the committee, the Gram Sabha has been entrusted with the right to constitute the executive and reconstitute it if the work is not done according to expectations of community. Provision has been made to audit the accounts of the committees.

One-third of the members of each Forest Committee will be reserved for women. The sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat will be the ex-officio member of the Executive. If a man is elected for the post of the President of the Executive, the post of Vice President will be reserved for the woman.

By sharing the revenue, all the committees doing good work in the state will get dividend. Forest dependent community will be able to legally get the daily requirement of firewood, bamboo and ball, which will have a positive impact on forest management. The right to take decisions in the areas of Madhya Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Limited has been entrusted to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:41 AM IST