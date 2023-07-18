Bhopal: Cabinet Approves Decreasing Age Of Ladli Behna Beneficiaries From 23 To 21 | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday reduced the age of beneficiary from 23 years to 21 years for Ladli Behna Scheme and also made women owning tractors eligible for the scheme.

After this decision, it is being assumed that the number of Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries will increase to more than 18 lakh. This will cost Rs 180 crore per month to the state government.

The new Ladli Behna beneficiaries will get their first instalment on September 10.

4% Hike In DA For State Employees Approved

In its meeting on Tuesday, the cabinet also gave approval to the announcements made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Mahasabha of contractual employees. The CM had made announcements regarding salary, contract, leaves akin to regular employees, and pension, maternity leave etc.

Now the state government employees will get Dearness Allowance akin to central government employees as the Cabinet has approved a 4 percent hike in DA.

Rs 1842 Crore For Roads

Other major decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting includes the approval of Rs 1842 crore for the construction of roads connecting religious places in the state and construction of a fly over in Bhopal.

