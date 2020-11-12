Bhopal: Businessman son dies as car rams parked truck near Patel square

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old son of a factory owner was killed and his friends sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked truck late Wednesday. The accident occurred near Patel square on the Bypass road around 12.30 am. The street lights on the stretch were not functioning at the time of accident. The deceased was identified as Kunal Singh Rajpoot, a resident of Bhawani Dham society in Awadhpuri. He is son of a businessman, while his father runs a factory, his uncle Mahesh Rajpoot is into reality business and owns Bhawani Dham builders.

The car driver while trying to avoid a collision with another four-wheeler coming at a high speed, lost control and hit a stationary truck. Awadhpur police said the truck laden with empty gas cylinders and the trolley were parked on the bypass road where the street lights were also not functioning. The accident occurred around 12:30 am, said police.

Kunal was pursuing his studies in Bangalore. The youth had returned to Bhopal during the lockdown and was staying here since then.

Police said the Kunal along with his friends Gursimar Singh and Naresh Shukla had gone to Sharma Bhojnalaya to get food parcels.

As they reached the bypass road, Gursimar Singh who was driving the car hit a trolley and then a truck parked on the roadside while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming at a very high speed.

Due to the collision, the front portion of the car got stuck into the truck.

The passersby called police and thereafter the cops rushed the accident victims to hospital. The doctors there declared Kunal 'brought dead'.

The Awadhpuri police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the accident.

His uncle Rajpoot, when contacted said that Kunal’s friends had picked him up around 9 pm but no family member was aware where they were heading to. Rajpoot said that street lights in the area mostly remain non-functional.