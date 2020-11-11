Bhopal: Youth kidnapped, thrashed, held captive for three hours

Over a monetary dispute, a 30-year old man was kidnapped from front of his house, thrashed and held captive for three hours on Tuesday. The goons later released him, however, made him leave without his car.

Kotwali police have booked a habitual criminal Pappu Chatka, his aides Divya Pratap, Harshwardhan and one other man for abduction.

The broad daylight ‘kidnapping’ took place in busy Kotwali area which is seeing deployment of additional police force in wake of the festivals. The incident has raised questions over safety of people in the area. The complainant Vishwanath Malwiya, a resident of Lakherapura told police that he was standing in front of his home on Monday around 7 pm when Pappu and his aides arrived on two bikes.

They asked Malviya to hand over his car keys. Malviya first resisted, however, seeing no escape he gave the car keys. The car was owned by Divya Pratap but he mortgaged it to Malviya for failure to pay the borrowed money.

Malviya told police that the goons made him sit on their bike and then shifted him to the car. They drove him to an isolated place and there they thrashed him badly. They later made him leave without the car. Malviya on returning to his home informed his relatives about the incident. On Tuesday evening they approached the Kotwali police and lodged a complaint.

SHO Kotwali Prafull Shrivastava said the accused Pappu Haseen aka Pappu Chatka is a criminal and is facing serious charges.