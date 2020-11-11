Bhopal: MPSD to begin new session (2020-21) from December 1, final list of selected students to be declared by Nov 20

BHOPAL: The new session (2020-21) of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) will begin from December 1.

Every year, the new session begins from July. This year, however, the commencement of the session has been delayed by almost five months because of the corona pandemic.

The list of 26 selected students for the session has been sent to the directorate of culture for approval. The list may be approved after Diwali and the school may declare the name of the selected students by November 20.

Director of MPSD Alok Chatterjee said they will start the new session (2020-21) from December 1. He said that at the time when institutions like National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, and Bhartendu Natya Akademi (BNA), Lucknow are on standstill due to the pandemic, MPSD organised cultural events and primary and final selection workshops to select students for the new session in new normal.

The primary selection workshop for admission was held from October 29 to November 1 at Lakeview Hotel while the final selection workshop was held from November 4-7 at Ravindra Bhawan in the city. 53 candidates appeared in the workshops. And 26 students have been selected by the slection committee for the one-year diploma course in the school.

Besides, the classes of the previous batch (2019-20) of the school will also start from November 20. The four-month classes of the previous batch could not be held due to Covid-19. Parvez Khan from Mumbai and Vandna Vashith from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, will take classes in Martial Arts and video production.