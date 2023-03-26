Bhopal: Businessman kills self by slitting wrist, probe on

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old businessman committed suicide at his house in Bagsewaniya by slitting his wrist on Saturday night, the police said.

The police added that no suicide note had been recovered from the spot and further investigations were underway in the case.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said that the man who took the extreme step had been identified as Ramesh Chandwani, a grocer. The police learnt that Chandwani had separated from his wife 12 years ago and has two daughters. On Saturday, he had locked himself in a room in his apartment located in Sneha Nagar of Bagsewaniya. His family members knocked the door but received no response.

His kin then informed Misrod police who arrived at the spot and broke the door open, only to find Chandwani lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. His kin told the police that he used to remain stressed after parting ways with his wife and had relocated to Indore earlier. Some months ago, he moved to Bhopal and was residing with his brother in Sneh Nagar. The police are currently probing the matter to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step, SHO Sharma said.