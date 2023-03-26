Bhopal: Nadda asks booth presidents to woo voters with facts and stats of MP's development

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP chief JP Nadda asked booth presidents Nadda to reach the masses with facts and statistics of development of Madhya Pradesh so voters can make an informed decision. He was addressing a convention of Booth Presidents at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday.

In his address , Nadda said "BJP gave 14 medical colleges to Madhya Pradesh in last nine years--maximum in India." He emphasised that booth presidents should inform public about these developments, their positive impact on individual and state's growth.

He said that MP's contribution in GDP rose to 4.8% from 3%. "And CM Chouhan and his team worked hard to take MP to heights. "

He accused Kamal Nath of discontinuing BJP's development policies like Awaas Yojana, Jal Jeewan Yojana, Women Empowerment schemes and more during Congress' 15-month tenure between 2018 Dec to 2020 March.

State BJP President VD Sharma, while addressing workers' convention, assured his boss Nadda of winning 200 seats in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He emphasised on 'booth ko mazboot' campaign, stating that BJP will 51% votes in every booth.

CM Chouhan in his address praised Modi for his foreign policies."Ukraine and Russia halted war on Modi's call

Targeting his opponent Kamal Nath, the CM said that Congress during its 18 months rule converted Madhya Pradesh into a 'Pradesh of Scams'. He accused Kamal Nath of making false promise of waving farmers' loans.

He encouraged women to register for 'Ladli Behna Yojana'-- in which all married women between 23 to 60 years with annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible to receive Rs 1000 every month. He informed that all the registration formalities will be done free-of-cost.

"No, we do not promise Unemployment Allowance instead we will give wings to our students. Under Youth Policy, selected students will join training with companies in varied sectors-- law and police, construction, media, art, economy and more. They will be paid a stipend of Rs 8000 a month for one year, the CM said."