Bhopal: Bus driver turns thief after losing job, held

BHOPAL: The police have arrested a 26-year-old driver who became thief after losing his job in the lockdown. He started targeting the parked buses at the depot. After he realised that stealing diesel is an easy way to make money, he started doing it regularly. The Govindpura police arrested the accused and jailed him on Sunday.

On Saturday, he ran out of luck and was held by the staff at ISBT in Govindpura. He was caught red handed while stealing diesel from the buses owned by Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL).

Govindpura police said the staff at ISBT Govindpura suspected that thefts were occurring at the depot. Theerefore, they decided to keep a watch at night. On Saturday night, they spotted accused Anas Khan coming towards the depot where the buses were parked. They followed him silently after he entered the area where the buses were parked. As soon as he tried to take out diesel from one of the buses, they caught him.

On being questioned, he said he is a driver and a resident of military gate area of Shahjahanabad. He said he lost job due during lockdown and began committing thefts. Sanjay Soni, a BCLL official, said the accused would often park his bus around BCLL and was acquainted with the depot. He was a driver of mini buses. Assistant sub inspector Prem Singh Thakur said accused committed crime alone. No other person was involved.