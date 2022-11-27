Bhopal: Bumpy ride, Potholed roads in Kolar colonies

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement to construct 15.1-kilometre long, six-lane road in Kolar, the area residents are facing difficulties as roads inside its colonies are in a dilapidated state.

The potholed roads offer bumpy ride to two-wheeler riders amid plumes of dust.

The one-kilometre-long stretch from Kolar main road to Arihant Kidney and multispeciality hospital located in Vineet Kunj, has gravel and other construction material all around that raise risk of accidents.

Yogendra Singh Rathore, who runs steel fabrication and trading business on the road, told Free Press that condition of road has not improved in last eight months. He said Bhopal Municipal Corporation did not pay heed despite repeated complaints made to repair road.

“The road has emerged as the new accident hotspot in Kolar,” he added. The residents of Rajharsh Colony located in Lalita Nagar in Kolar expressed similar views.

Garima Bhilware, a student at a private university in Bhopal, told Free Press that it required careful driving on Lalita Nagar main road and roads inside the colonies, as they have potholes and may cause accidents. “Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ woes,” she added.

Resident of Siddhi Saffron City in Kolar, Suyogya Mishra, said that carrying edibles packaged in glass containers on two-wheeler was a risky affair, as containers break due to bumpy ride on pothole-dotted roads, leading to spillage of edible fluids.