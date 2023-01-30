Bhopal: Budget session in Madhya Pradesh Assembly from February 27 to March 27

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session in state Assembly will begin on February 27 and continue till March 27. During the 29-day session, there will be 13 meetings. Assembly Secretariat issued notification in this regard on Monday.

In a brief interaction with media persons, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that along with deliberations on budget, there would be discussions on public issues.

The state budget for 2023-24 will be tabled after the speech of Governor Mangubhai Patel. The last date to receive resolutions is February 15. The last date to submit information about no confidence motion, call attention motion and information under rule 267 is February 21.

Opposition parties specially Congress will raise burning issues related to public, farmers, law and order. The recent development following which Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh received ED’s notice is likely to create waves in the budget session as Congress has been fuming over the notice.