Bhopal: BU Clerk Robbed Of Gold Ornaments, Cash At Late Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk employed at Barkatullah University (BU) was robbed of gold ornaments and money by two persons on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the police said.

The bike-borne accused assaulted him, and robbed him of his valuables and cash, the police added.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey said complainant Indraji Ahirwar (40) was a clerk at BU. He moved out of house on Tuesday late night to purchase medicine. He went to a shop where the shopkeeper asked him to pay in cash. As he was short of cash, he went on foot to BHEL Sangam colony to withdraw amount from ATM.

As soon as he made the transaction and began walking back to the shop, two unidentified bike-borne men stopped and assaulted him. They abused him, snatched Rs 10,000 and other valuables including a gold ring and a gold chain before fleeing.

Ahirwar then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. The police have begun investigations and are sifting through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

