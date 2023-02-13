Bhopal: BTech student loses phone to fraudsters

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police have registered a case against two men for making off with a youth’s mobile phone on pretext of selling him a mobile phone cover in the Jahangirabad locality of the city on Saturday, the police said. The youth who lost his cell phone is a BTech student, who is pursuing engineering from a private college in Bhopal. Jahangirabad police station in-charge (SHO), Shahwaz Khan said that the complainant, Bittu Singh (19), was heading to Jahangirabad on Saturday noon when he was duped. When Singh opened the cover, he found a glass piece inside it instead of his cell phone. Realising that he had been duped, Singh approached police and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused duo.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)