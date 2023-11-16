Bhopal: BTech Student Ends Life In Saket Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A second-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide on his birthday at his residence in Saket Nagar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Patel, 19, student of a private college.

His parents reside in Indrapuri of the city. The incident came to light when Patel’s friends came to his residence to wish him on birthday on Tuesday noon.

After receiving no response on knocking on the door, they broke the door open and found Patel hanging from the ceiling of the house. They informed the police about the incident.

Patel’s body was sent for post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, due to which the reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. The police have launched a probe into the case.

