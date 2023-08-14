Bhopal: BSP To Contest Assembly Elections In 3 States On Its Own

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would fight upcoming Assembly polls in three states on its own, and slammed the "politics of charges and counter-charges" played by the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

They should instead focus on burning issues, she said. The remarks came after Indore police said they registered an FIR against "handlers" of 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption.

"Due to politics of charges and counter-charges, and lawsuits between Congress and BJP on the 50 per cent commission allegation against Madhya Pradesh government, burning issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, exploitation and atrocities are getting out of focus during elections," Mayawati said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Corruption is an important issue not only in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh but also in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Because of their anti-people policies and tall claims of development the sufferings of the poor, unemployed, farmers and women in these three states are the real election issues," she added. The BSP supremo said her party would contest Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on its own focusing on issues of public interest and welfare. The names of candidates are being announced at local level. The party is confident of good result, she added.

