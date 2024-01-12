Bhopal: BRTS Removal In 180 Days After Work Order | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the issuance of the tender, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has embarked on the project to do away with the BRTS corridor. On fixation of the agencies, work of dismantling the BRTS will commence. The execution duration is 180 days from the issuance of the work order. There are four stretches of the corridor, including Misrod to AMPRI (6.40 km), Roshanpura to Kamla Park (1.42 km), Collectorate to Lalghati (1.73 km) and Halalpur to Sehore Naka (3.81 km).

The cost to dismantle and restore the BRTS stretch from Misrod to AMPRI was estimated at Rs 11,76,30,542.18. The dismantling of the BRTS corridor from Roshanpura to Kamla Park will cost around Rs 3,21,24,538.62. The removal of the BRTS portion from the Collectorate to Lal Ghati will cost Rs 3,68,62,686.44. The fourth stretch between Halalpur to Sehora Naka will be removed by PWD and it will bear the cost.

The cost of railing and curb removal from Misrod to AMPRI was estimated at around Rs 12,90,496. The central verge and precast cost was estimated at Rs 4,96,41,536. Once the BRTS corridor is done away with, traffic snarls are likely to become less as vehicles will get more space to move. It was recently that the state government had given a go ahead to the Detail Project Reporter (DPR) prepared by the BMC to do away with the BRTS corridor. After this, the BMC sought the approval from the Mayor in Council and afterwards issued the tender.