MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Brings Fog And Light Rain To State; Cold Spell To Continue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is shrouded in thick fog due to the activation of a western disturbance, with light rain observed in some districts. On Thursday morning, dense fog and biting cold prevailed in several districts.

According to the meteorological department, today, there will be a change in the weather in Indore, Ratlam, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Jhabua, Dhar, Betul, and Burhanpur. Light drizzling is possible.

Senior meteorologist Divya Surendran stated that the weather in the state has changed due to the impact of the western disturbance. In some parts, there is also light rain. The fog is expected to persist in the mornings for the next 1 to 2 days. "After 10 AM, cities like Gwalior and Bhopal experienced a welcome ray of sunlight breaking through the clouds. After the system passes, there will be a drop in night temperatures.

On Wednesday, temperatures in 12 cities, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, remained below 20 degrees. Sagar was the coldest city in the state on Wednesday. The daytime temperature here was recorded at 17.2 degrees.

Bhopal experienced only a 4-degree difference between day and night temperatures. The night temperature from Tuesday to Wednesday was recorded at 13.8 degrees, while the daytime temperature on Wednesday was 17.9 degrees. Ujjain also saw a 4-degree difference in day and night temperatures.

Cities like Satna, Raisen, Umaria, Damoh, Sagar, Khajuraho, Shajapur, and Ratlam witnessed a significant drop in temperatures, remaining below 20 degrees. Satna, followed by Raisen, was the coldest, with the temperature recorded at 17.4 degrees. Umaria recorded a temperature of 17.9 degrees.