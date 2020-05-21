Bhopal: Bride tests corona positive, FIR against Baratis for lockdown violation

BHOPAL: Corona has turned a wedding ceremony into a cheerless affair after the bride tested positive for the disease, and an FIR was lodged against the members of the bridegroom’s party (Baratis). The incident happened in Jatkhedi area under Misrod police station in the state capital on Tuesday.

Thirty-five people from Satlapur in Mandideep took part in the wedding ceremony without permission.

All 35 people were quarantined, and a case was lodged against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said there was no permission to take members of a bridegroom’s party on a bus because of the corona pandemic.

After the incident, the government has decided that if the number of persons in a Barat is more than that of the limit allowed by the government, action will be taken against the baratis, Mishra said.

Only a limited a number of people from the sides of the bride and that of the bridegroom can attend such a ceremony, he said, adding that, only 50 people, 25 from each side, are allowed.

When the incident came to light before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a review meeting on the corona pandemic, he decided that bridegroom’s party (Barat) would not be allowed.

During the meeting, it was said that 1,391 fever clinics had begun to function in the state, and such small hospitals would be open in colonies.

Mishra also said that number of patients might go up in Khandwa, and that the reports of swab samples taken from certain people have yet to come.

Mishra also said out of all the migrants who arrived at the state, 400 tested positive for covid-19.

Number of patients in some areas is still very high, but it will soon be brought under control, he said.