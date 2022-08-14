Bhopal: Booth level workers flag bearers of victory in urban bodies, says Vishnudutt Sharma

V D Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Vishnudutt Sharma have attributed the party’s success in urban bodies elections to blessings of the people and party workers’ hard toil.

Sharma congratulated party workers on the victory of BJP members as presidents in 38 urban bodies out of 52.

He said, “With the blessings of the people, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a historic victory in rural body as well as in urban body elections. The way in which presidents and vice- presidents are being elected unilaterally from among the BJP workers is the result of the trust of the people in the party.”

He said the flag bearers of victory in urban bodies were booth level workers, who worked hard day and night and made the party victorious at every booth. He said, “Jyoti Surendra Chaurasia has been elected as the president of Chhatarpur municipality in my parliamentary constituency. Jitendra Verma in Rajnagar municipal council of Chhatarpur district and Shobha Khatik in Chandla municipal council have won the posts of president.

Similarly in municipality elections, Chhaya Joshi in Khargone, Rakesh Gupta in Badwah, Vinod Sahu in Rajgarh, Leela Bai Kushwah in Biaora, Babita Beni Parmar in Shujalpur, Vikas Prince Rathore in Sehore, Devraj Soni in Rahli, Shanti Prashant in Datia, Anjulika Singh in Anuppur and Ramavadh Singh has been elected as president in Pasan.”