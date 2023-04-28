Bhopal: ‘Bombs, bullets were falling like raindrops’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bombs and bullets were falling like raindrops, says Jayant Kevalani, a businessman from Bhopal, who returned from Sudan on Thursday morning.

“The atmosphere in the strife torn country was very terrible. There were a lot of problems with drinking water, food and electricity. We used to charge mobiles with inverters and car batteries,” he said, adding that “It was all like a bad dream. I am glad that the nightmare is over now and I am back home safely,” he said.

Jayant, an exporter of rice, gram and pulses, is a resident of Bairagah. He had gone to Sudan on March 20 and was set to return on April 20. Meanwhile, fighting broke out in Sudan and he got stranded in Khartoum, capital of Sudan and one of the epicenters of the war zone.

Jayant further said that when he reached Sudan, he did not know that the situation would deteriorate in this way. Then he contacted his family but did not give much information to the family because there was an atmosphere of fear and panic in the family as well.

There were many Indian people with him and all were reassuring each other that the Government of India would definitely evacuate them and they would be repatriated. Jayant hopes that other people who are still stuck there will come back safely as soon as possible. Jayant also thanked Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the media.

He said that the situation in Sudan is still bad but he hopes that the situation would improve soon. “As soon as there is improvement, I will go back to Sudan because now the relations between India, Sudan and Saudi Arabia are continuously improving. The Sudan crisis is of short duration,” he added.

Seven persons from Madhya Pradesh who were among several Indians stranded in trouble-torn Sudan have safely reached India by air. The first batch of 360 Indians arrived at Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night after being evacuated from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'.